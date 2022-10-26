Ogdensburg assessment procedure progressing Data collection phase of project completed

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City property owners will soon be receiving a summary of information collected on their property as part of the data collection phase of the city’s reassessment project for the 2023 tax roll.

The project is being conducted by GAR Associates LLC and is intended to create an equal playing field for all property owners and is designed to allow the city to reduce or stabilize the tax rate and keep the levy increases in check.

