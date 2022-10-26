OGDENSBURG — City property owners will soon be receiving a summary of information collected on their property as part of the data collection phase of the city’s reassessment project for the 2023 tax roll.
The project is being conducted by GAR Associates LLC and is intended to create an equal playing field for all property owners and is designed to allow the city to reduce or stabilize the tax rate and keep the levy increases in check.
In June, Gar Associates began reviewing city properties through satellite imagery and took new digital photographs of all improved parcels.
According to the 2022 budget, there is $287 million in assessed property in the city, $271 million of that being real estate.
The data collection phase of the project is finished.
Residential property owners will receive letters with a summary of the information collected on their property throughout November, according to project coordinator Sheri Casabella.
“Property owners will be asked to review the information. If the information is correct, no further action will be required,” Ms. Casabella said in a news release. “If the inventory does not appear to be correct, instructions will be included as to how to submit any requested changes.”
