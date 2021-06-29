OGDENSBURG — Comments Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly recently made about possible cuts to the city police department caused concern among community members at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Mayor Skelly has been vocal over the implications of the state Legislature’s failure to move on home rule legislation that would have allowed the city to impose an additional 1% sales tax rate within the city limits. This followed failed negotiations with St. Lawrence County over an updated sales tax agreement earlier this year.
City Council on June 14 passed a resolution to collect its own sales tax, or pre-empt, 1.5% of local sales tax collected within the city limits. Pre-empting would allow the city to collect 1.5% of the local 3% sales tax that is normally collected by the county in the city.
If the legislation had passed, the city would have been able to collect as much as 2.5% in sales tax within the city limits — 1.5% from pre-empting and 1% of additional sales tax. But without it, the city could lose up to $1.5 million in revenue, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has said.
Mayor Skelly said that double-digit staff cuts to the city police force were in order to make up for the reduction in sales tax revenue.
“I think the mayor was trying to point out the significance of the reduction,” councilor and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said Monday night. “He didn’t talk to any of us. There is no plan to do any of that. I want people to know that.”
Mayor Skelly responded to Mr. Rishe’s point by adding that the recommended cuts are a message to St. Lawrence County, not to the city police or the community.
“For a year and a half,” Mayor Skelly added, “they’ve (the county) been insistent on taking our money.”
City resident Michael Tooley, during a personal appearance session of the meeting, voicing his opinion on the possible police cuts, noting the mayor’s solution is not a good one.
“I don’t think the strategy to list police cuts as a consequence of the potential loss of sales tax revenue is a wise decision,” Mr. Tooley said. “This is a very serious issue that really hasn’t been talked about yet, at least publicly here.”
Fellow resident and former councilor David Price added that without public employment, the north country would diminish.
“Here we are in Northern New York with one major industry remaining, public employment,” Mr. Price said. “As I look at the people in front of me, I only see one person that doesn’t work in public employment who doesn’t directly benefit from public employment because anyone who’s paid to be up there benefits from public employment.
“When I taught in a classroom,” Mr. Price continued, “I told my students to raise their hand if one of their parents worked in public employment and raise two hands if two of their parents worked in public employment.”
In a class of 20 some students, he said, he would have 17 to 18 kids with two of their hands raised.
“When you cut public employment you cut the lifeblood of the north country,” Mr. Price said.
City resident Douglas W. Loffler echoed Mr. Price’s point about possible cuts to the city police department.
“If you cut that department you’re doomed for failure, this city is doomed for failure,” Mr. Loffler said. “Good leadership inspires and motivates others. Do we do that here? We haven’t motivated, we haven’t kept great talent. Admirable leaders recognize and nurture talent; this leadership here does not do that.”
Mr. Jellie gave a summary of how the sales tax negotiations went between the two municipalities and emphasized the impacts to the city if the legislation is not passed.
State legislators ended their legislative session June 10 without passing the home rule bill, which typically means it is dead. Legislative leaders can call lawmakers back into session at any time, but they are not required to do this. Lawmakers have suggested they will return before the end of the year to pass pending legislation, but that remains unknown.
The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in January 2022.
“When the final chapter is written on this, I don’t know what else Ogdensburg could have done,” Mr. Jellie said. “It’s not about a group at this point. It really is now about trying to drive home what the impact of $1 million looks like. If the fire department budget is $2.7 (million) to $2.8 million, we lose $2 million. If the police department budget is $3.7 (million) to $3.9 million, we lose $2 million.
“Those are significant impacts,” he added. “That’s what we’re trying to articulate now.”
