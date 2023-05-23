Ogdensburg reviews budget with $1.9M projected shortfall

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Council members will have some decisions to make as the 2024 budget process begins at City Hall. One will be how to deal with a projected $1.9 million revenue shortfall.

In a presentation to council Monday, Comptroller Angela M. Gray said that city staff will begin work on the budget process this week and it will soon need direction from council on how they will deal with the budget gap. One way could be with the current city-wide reassessment that is underway that has increased the city’s total assessment by $85 million.

