Ogdensburg Rotary donates Neighborhood Center

OGDENSBURG — The Rotary Club of Ogdensburg donated $1,000 to the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center food bank in honor of the Rotary District 7040 Week of Service, April 24-30.
The donation was supported by a matching grant from Rotary District 7040. According to the district, with inflation in food costs, food banks have warned that those in need may soon run out of money for food and increase their use of food banks and other food sources. Also, due to inflation, it is likely that these organizations will have to pay more for many items.
To address this issue, the Rotary district is providing about a total of $80,000 to support food banks and other providers in the New York, Ontario, Quebec and Nunavut.
Participating Rotary and Rotaract clubs in District 7040 are each making a donation to a local food bank, food operation, or charitable meal provider during the Rotary Week of Service.
The Ogdensburg Rotary Club was established in 1917.
Today it continues a long tradition of performing hands-on service projects and fund-raising for local, regional, and international causes.
The Ogdensburg Rotary Club meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Hosmer’s Marina, Ogdensburg. Guests are welcome.
Find out more at their Facebook page at “Rotary Club of Ogdensburg, NY.”
