OGDENSBURG — Construction in the City of Ogdensburg skyrocketed in 2021 with more than $14.6 million of new projects taking place, rebounding from nearly $500,000 the previous year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information by the Codes Department, requested through the state’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), the city saw a total of $14,679,594 in estimated construction projects take place. It is a major increase from 2020 when the city saw only $498,400.
“We have had a lot of major commercial projects that had started last year,” said Code Enforcement Officer Nikki Woods.
Woods points to such projects as the Taco Bell finishing construction in the Gateway Plaza; the new gymnasium at the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club; the creation of the 24/7 Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center at the former Park Street Agway store at 1003 Park St.; a Step-By-Step project at the former Lincoln school; and a rehabilitation project at the former Newell manufacturing plant by the county Industrial Development Agency (IDA) as adding to the large total last year.
She said that there were not very many projects that started in 2020 due to COVID-19 which contributed to the lower than normal numbers seen that year.
While the estimated construction costs were up, the city actually saw a decrease in building permits issued last year. In 2020, there were 359, compared to 331 in 2021.
The same can be said for new homes built in Ogdensburg. There were five reported in 2020 and only two in 2021. Those two new homes were through the Ogdensburg Land Bank which had bought two homes built by BOCES Building Trades students and had placed them on empty lots.
Demolition permits were on the rise in 2021 with 19, compared to 13 in 2020. One of the major demolitions in the city was the former Desperados restaurant and bar at 212 Ford St.
Another aspect of the Codes Department is the issuing of violation orders concerning building codes and other matters.
A total of 297 violation orders were issued in 2021, down from 319 in 2020. Total fees for violations and costs of clean-ups collected actually rose in 2021, with $83,021.37 collected, up from $62,828.53 in 2020.
