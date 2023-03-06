Ogdensburg’s legal fees pass $195K in 2022

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg surpassed $195,000 in legal expenses in 2022, according to documents requested through the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

The city spent a total of $195,694.47 on legal expenses from seven different firms last year, according to city documents. Totals were derived from a page-by-page review of each firm and their transactions for the year. The description of what the services were for were redacted.

