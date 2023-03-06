OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg surpassed $195,000 in legal expenses in 2022, according to documents requested through the state’s Freedom of Information Law.
The city spent a total of $195,694.47 on legal expenses from seven different firms last year, according to city documents. Totals were derived from a page-by-page review of each firm and their transactions for the year. The description of what the services were for were redacted.
A total of $192,812.38 was spent in legal expenses in 2021. FOIL requests had been submitted and received for those documents as well in the winter of 2022.
The firm of Coughlin & Gerhart LLP, Binghamton, was paid a total of $109,962.30 for the year, the most out of any of the firms used by the city. The city had retained the law firm to represent both Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and the city in a lawsuit filed in federal court by a group of citizens who are claiming the mayor is violating their First Amendment rights by blocking them on his personal Facebook page. That lawsuit was resolved last year in an out-of-court settlement, with the mayor agreeing to “unblock all the parties and keep them unblocked for the duration of his term,” according to a statement from then City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
The same law firm had previously represented the city in legal action with St. Lawrence County regarding the transferring of duties such as the enforcement of unpaid delinquent taxes on behalf of the city and crediting the city for unpaid delinquent taxes.
City Attorney Scott B. Goldie with Ducharme, Goldie & Adams P.C., Canton, was paid $68,187.97. He is charged at a fee of $190 per hour, according to previously published reports.
The firm of Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall LLP, Canton, was paid $5,828.
The law firm of Barclay Damon LLC, a firm reportedly handling legal matters regarding the city’s dealings with the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, was paid $3,161.20.
Other payments for legal expenses include $6,000 to Gleason, Dunn, Walsh & O’Shea, Albany; $2,000 to Braymer Law PLLC, Glens Falls; and $555 to Fiscal Advisors.
According to a review of past city budgets, the $195,694 in legal fees is the highest amount spent by the city in the past 10 years. The second highest amount was $192,812 in 2021 and then $103,753 in 2018. The least amount spent over the last 10 years was $49,766 in 2017.
