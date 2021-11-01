OGDENSBURG — The preliminary 2022 City of Ogdensburg budget accepted at a special City Council meeting Monday night calls for a 10% decrease to the tax rate and the cutting of 12 vacant positions within the city’s workforce.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, along with Comptroller Angela Gray, gave city councilors a presentation on the 2022 budget highlights that lasted almost an hour and a half.
The proposed 2022 budget of $12,977,972 is $1,614,515 less than this year’s budget of $14,652,795. The sewer fund budget is $2.3 million, while the water fund budget is $2.6 million.
In the presentation, Mr. Jellie discussed reducing staffing in the city’s workforce that required no layoffs because the positions were currently vacant.
“I am not happy that we have to reduce staff in any of our departments. We have no department in the city that is overstaffed, not one,” said Mr. Jellie. “But we have to manage with the resources we have. I am happy we will reach those reductions this year through vacant positions. This budget calls for no layoffs.”
The proposed positions to be cut included seven police officers, three firefighters, a Department of Public Works (DPW) worker and another city staff member.
“There are hard choices to be made in this budget. There are hard decisions to accept but there are realities about the money we have. There is no secret fund, there is no money buried anywhere. We have to live within the means that we have,” said Mr. Jellie.
Those position cuts would bring the police department down from 28.5 in 2021 to 21 positions next year. The fire department would drop from 21 fire personnel to 18 in 2022. DPW would go to 35 positions and general government employees would drop to 20 in 2022.
A focal point discussed by both Mr. Jellie and Ms. Gray concerned the tax rate cut of 10%. The tax rate would fall from $17.87 per thousand of assessed value to $15.88, the lowest the tax rate has been since 2010.
Mr. Jellie said that reducing the city’s tax rate also plays into reducing the city’s constitutional tax limit from 80.61% this year to 69% in 2022 which he calls “significant.”
“With this tax rate, we will reduce our constitutional tax limit to 69%. That in of itself is the most significant reason why we must continue to reduce property taxes. Yes returning money to residents. Yes returning money to taxpayers that need it so badly is important, but by the city operating so close to their constitutional tax limit you leave yourselves no ability, no room to raise money if you have to,” said Mr. Jellie.
Other budget highlights discussed Monday night was an expected 20.5% decrease in sales tax revenues; a 13% reduction in the city’s overall debt; a projected fund balance of at least $2.4 million in 2022; funds being made available for capital improvement of up to $1.6 million; commitments to strengthen planning an economic development; funds being made available to pay for a city-wide assessment project as well as funds to pay for a new skate park.
In concluding his presentation, Mr. Jellie said that he needs the council to participate and be active.
“We must continue to analyze past practices. We cannot afford to make the same mistakes over and over again. We can’t raise taxes, we cannot afford to staff people that we can’t afford. We can’t afford to strip every small program to offset the cost of larger programs. We’ve got to accept our present reality, everyone has got to participate. Majority, minority, one, two, got to participate. Got to show up, got to have ideas, got to show up prepared. We don’t have a city that has enough staff to do all of the lifting, we don’t have it,” stated Mr. Jellie.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was impressed with the presentation given to councilors.
“This is great work,” said Mr. Skelly. He declined further comment following the meeting.
Councilor Nichole Kennedy asked that the council table the preliminary budget so they could review it before voting on accepting it. She pointed out that they have until Nov. 15 to accept the preliminary budget and they have a regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 8.
“I see no reason why we can’t take the remainder of this week to acquaint ourselves with the preliminary budget and vote on this Monday at our regularly scheduled meeting,” she said. Her motion was not seconded.
The preliminary budget was then approved with Mr. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John Rishe and councilors Steve Fisher and William Dillabough voting yes. Mrs. Kennedy was the lone no vote. Councilors Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle were not in attendance.
This month, city council will begin to have budget hearings on specific departments. The budget vote will take place in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.