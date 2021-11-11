OGDENSBURG — City police Lt. Mark Kearns has voiced his concern to Ogdensburg City Council about staffing levels in the 2022 preliminary budget, as well as the high stress his officers are under, and asked for the city to consider funding three officers in next year’s budget.
The 2022 preliminary budget outlined by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie calls for a police chief, lieutenant, four sergeants, 12 police officers, two dispatchers and an administrative aide for a total salary line of $1.38 million. It called for the cutting of seven vacant positions — a lieutenant, an investigative sergeant, four police officers and a dispatcher for a $330,000 decrease from the overall salary line in 2021.
During a budget session Wednesday night, Lt. Kearns, who is the acting police chief, went line by line in the 2022 preliminary budget.
He said there are currently 18 sworn individuals on the police force, with three officers out with injuries. There is a state Civil Service list that was just certified with approximately 30 people eligible for the city to hire.
Lt. Kearns told councilors that even if they were able to hire people immediately, new hires wouldn’t be able to attend one of the state’s police academies until January, followed by training, so they couldn’t help the department until 2023.
“If we were to hire, again, we would be short for all of 2022, and we feel the impact of tonight’s decisions in 2023,” Lt. Kearns said.
He asked the City Council to boost the number up to 21 sworn officers from 18. He said the increase would give the department a “bare-bones” roster, what it needs “to function as a police department. The increase would raise the salary line item for sworn officers from $1.22 million to $1.5 million, he added.
A single officer is responding to roughly 600 calls a year, which is extremely high, according to Lt. Kearns. The department’s two detectives are handling caseloads that four or five detectives would have handled in the early 2000s.
“On the narco (narcotics) end for 2021, they seized over $691,000 of drugs off the streets. We seized over $200,000 in cash from local drug dealers,” Lt. Kearns said. “That’s $891,000 in drugs and drug money off the streets in the city of Ogdensburg. That’s a huge number. Very proud of these guys.”
He said he would like to add a detective to increase those seizures and work more cases.
Lt. Kearns voiced his concerns about the staffing levels and the increased stress, compounded by the lack of time off and forced overtime that has had to be implemented.
“Overall, our department did a great year, but they are worn out. I can say that wholeheartedly. We can’t keep asking them to do more with less, but there is no less anymore, the more continues,” Lt. Kearns said. “With the current staffing, they don’t get a day off. They are working their regular days off. We are denying time off requests quite often. Ultimately, we’re forcing people in to work several days a week just to cover the shifts, to cover the airport.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle asked about the mental health outlook at the department.
“That’s a true concern of mine,” Lt. Kearns said. “As you can tell, mental health is declining.”
Lt. Kearns has preached to his officers to look out for each other in supervisor and department meetings held each month.
“Well, compound it with the additional stress that comes with it, you know, as far as the mental health aspect, not only am I concerned about the mental health of your staff,” Councilor Michael B. Powers said, “I am genuinely concerned about overall morale of your agency as well.”
Mr. Powers questioned the 18 officer staffing in the preliminary budget and called Lt. Kearns’ proposal of 21 officers conservative. Mr. Powers said that with 18 officers, the department would be looking at offering overtime almost every day, which Lt. Kearns agreed with.
“We need 21 to function — I asked for 24 originally — 21 working bodies is what it’s going to take to survive. That’s our survival number,” Lt. Kearns said. “I am afraid our numbers are going to dwindle without some hires, I am going to be honest with you. Some hires would be, for lack of better terms, a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy agreed with, and will support, Lt. Kearns’ recommendation of 21 officers in the budget.
“You guys are the ones out there on the streets, you guys are beating feet every day. You’re seeing what we are not and thankfully, I have not been exposed to nearly what you guys and gals have to be exposed to every day,” she said. “I wholeheartedly support your 21.”
Following Lt. Kearns’ presentation, Mr. Jellie said that it may come down to what types of services that are to be expected of the police department and that it may be time to rely more heavily on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office or state police.
“It’s what we can afford and what we can keep pushing our police force to do with the resources we are giving them,” Mr. Jellie said. “I feel like the news is not all bleak. We have looked at a lot of issues that had not been addressed in a number of years in the police department and took care of them.”
The preliminary budget will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.