OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center will join healthcare institutions across the United States the week of Sep. 20-27 to celebrate and honor Surgical Technologists and the contribution they make to healthcare teams across the nation.
A surgical technologist, also known as a scrub tech, is an allied health professional working as part of the team delivering surgical care.
Surgical technologists are highly specialized members of the surgical team that possess the knowledge and skills in sterile and aseptic techniques. They are able to anticipate the next moves of surgeons to make the procedure as smooth and efficient as possible.
Surgical Technologist Kelley Evans-Dafoe is on the Claxton-Hepburn team. To learn more about Kelley, and the surgical team, visit CHMC on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.