OGDENSBURG — The city ended 2021 with a fund balance of $6.1 million, according to a financial report given to the City Council on Monday night.
The financial report, prepared by Comptroller Angela M. Gray and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, showed that the city’s 2020 general fund balance of $4,036,086 increased by $2,100,638 for a total of $6,136,724.
Ms. Gray said that the increase in the general fund for 2021 was mainly due to an increase of approximately $980,000 in sales tax revenues that came in over budget. Other funds that were not spent in 2021 went into the general fund as well.
“In 2016, your fund balance was a little over $600,000 to $6.1 million at the end of 2021,” Ms. Gray said.
“The financial report looks great,” said Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
Highlights of the financial report, issued in a statement Friday, were the following: Received $4.7 million in sales tax revenue, an increase of $1 million from 2020; reduction of $699,526 in property tax revenue, a decrease of 12%; reduced the overall city debt by $4.3 million; and reduced the debt owed to St. Lawrence County to $413,000.
Mr. Jellie said he was very happy with the results of the report.
“I would just like to say to all of council that 2021 was by all measures, from the city manager’s perspective, a success. We managed to do the things we set out to do, which was stabilize our financial strength, provide some reassurance to our workforce that the hard decisions we were making would be made swiftly and wouldn’t be dragged out, and we would be able to start to address some of the long-term city problems that have been outstanding for years, short-term and long-term,” Mr. Jellie said.
One aspect discussed in the report was the reduction of full-time employees within the city’s workforce. In 2021, there were 108 employees, down from 129 in 2019. There are 94 total employees in 2022.
“There has been a lot of tough decisions made in this area of personnel, but I think if history of the last five or six years shows us anything, when you have to make reductions of the magnitude that we’ve had to make to meet the revenues, you’re not going to get it by cutting the supply side and operating side of the budget. The most significant money is in the personnel cost,” Mr. Jellie said.
“It’s not about wanting less of anything. Less fire, less police, less DPW, less city staff; it’s not about wanting less of anything. It’s about what we can afford.”
He added that these staffing numbers will be what the city will have for the next several years.
The 2021 finances will be sent to the city’s auditor in June, with Mr. Jellie stating that the goal is to have the audit complete before the City Council begins work on the 2023 budget.
