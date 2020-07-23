OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly issued a press release Thursday stating the interim City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has assumed the duties of fire chief.
Mr. Jellie assumed the role last week on his own volition, Mr. Skelly said.
“Taking over duties as the acting fire chief did not require City Council approval because the City Charter already authorizes the City Manager to oversee fire department duties in the absence of a full-time fire chief,” Mr. Skelly said in his news release.
The portion of the city charter which deals with the duties of city manager, article IV, states under the heading direction and supervision, “all departments, offices and agencies shall be under the direction of the City Manager. ... With the consent of the City Council, the City Manager may serve as the head of one or more of such departments, offices or agencies or the City Manager may appoint one person as the head of two or more of them.”
Former Ogdensburg Fire Chief Michael Farrell retired in January after the City Council voted to remove funding from its budget for any new jobs and to not fill open positions.
Mr. Jellie was hired this month after the previous city manager, Sarah Purdy, retired on in June. City Council had placed Ms. Purdy on paid administrative leave after she announced her retirement.
Mr. Jellie, who was hired at a rate of $1,500 per week, will not receive extra pay for assuming duties at the fire department, Mr. Skelly said.
“I try to keep everybody on a budget because we’re poor,” Mr. Skelly said.
“The move will save the city money by eliminating the need to have an additional firefighter on duty while one of the department’s current assistant chiefs fills the role of chief. It will also save taxpayers money by negating the need to pay an assistant chief so-called ‘out of title pay,’” the press release stated.
Mr. Jellie did not begin his new duties until after he had met with members of the department, Mr. Skelly said.
“He has already been to the station to meet with the rank and file members and the assistant chiefs, and it is my belief that he plans to bunk at the station on occasion to better assess the department’s needs,” the mayor’s statement said.
Mr. Jellie served as the deputy chief of the Fort Drum Fire Department from 2007 until 2014. He also served as the fire chief and director of emergency services at the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.
