OGDENSBURG — After 10 years of entering the Publisher Clearing House sweepstakes, Ogdensburg’s Krystal Rose joined the countless people who have been surprised with their signature “big check” over the years.
On Friday, while just starting her shift at Buster’s Sports Bar, 1130 Paterson St., Mrs. Rose was coaxed outside into the restaurant’s parking lot by Buster’s Laurie Vernsey where she was surprised by Howie Guja with the Publisher Clearing House’s Prize Patrol.
In his hands was a big check for $10,000.
“You won $10,000, just like that. Could you use the money?” asked Mr. Guja to a visibly surprised and ecstatic Mrs. Rose.
“Of course I can, Christmas is coming and I have three boys,” said Mrs. Rose, adding, “and a vacation.”
Mrs. Guja presented her some flowers purchased at Youmi’s, some champagne, and a smaller bank check to prove that it was legit.
“This is amazing, this is awesome. I have been entering for about 10 years now and I was just hoping that one day it would happen. I didn’t think it would. I am so glad it did,” said Mrs. Rose, “Don’t give up, I played for 10 years, just every day just hoping it would happen. It could for anyone else too. It’s real.”
The first person she wanted to tell was her husband, Jeremy, and would tell her three boys – Ian, Adam and Owen after school.
Publishers Clearing House has awarded nearly half a billion dollars in prizes and their signature Prize Patrol surprises to random players over the years. Prizes rang from $1,000 to up to $10,000,000. Founded in 1953, Publishers Clearing House calls itself a leading interactive media company offering a broad range of products, digital entertainment and services to customers.
