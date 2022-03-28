OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council agreed to sell a vacant property on Main Street, land that used to house the former Garns supply building, to developers eyeing a brewery and storage facility.
The City Council, following a public hearing, sold 17 Main St., for $10,000 to the proposed developers in William D. Hosmer for River Street Brewing Company, and Chris and Mike Frary for At The Docks, LLC.
Voting for the sale were Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher, and Councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy. Councilor Michael B. Powers was excused from the meeting.
Following the meeting, Mr. Hosmer said he was looking forward to moving the project forward.
“We are very excited to move forward with this project and to develop the marina district. We look forward to bringing a brewery to Ogdensburg,” he said.
Last December, City Council had accepted the lone Request for Proposals (RFP) submitted by River Street Brewing Company and At The Docks, LLC, to develop the Main Street property. The property is nearly an acre in size and would be sub-divided to allow for two projects.
River Street Brewing Company, which would retain the western portion of the property, would build a 2,200 square foot brewery and taproom that would include outdoor greenspace for possible outside seating and future expansion.
At The Docks, LLC, would build an 8,000 square feet storage facility on the eastern portion of the property, and it would be in “conjunction with the development of the Hotel and Marina across the street which will house Marina equipment during the winter months and maintenance equipment for the proposed hotel to create a more aesthetic look to the marina property,” according to the RFP.
During the public hearing, Mr. Hosmer spoke about the project and timelines that depend on the prompt sale of the property.
“Over the course of the last three or four months, we’ve done our due diligence. We believe we have received preliminary site plan approval. We’ve secured the financing to develop this site. We believe that the development of this is in line with the overall development of the Marina District and/or LWRP,” Mr. Hosmer said. “We’re looking to move forward in order to receive site plan approval, final site plan approval; we will need the sale to move forward in the council. We’re looking for that to happen tonight.”
Mr. Hosmer added that if the sale was approved, then construction was slated to begin in late May, early June.
He thanked city staff, including Planner Andrea L. Smith, who walked them through the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.