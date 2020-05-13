OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly has scheduled a special meeting of the City Council to consider a resolution to place City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid administrative leave.
The resolution reads, in part, “...the City Manager has failed to implement the necessary budget adjustments requested by this City Council, and has otherwise obstructed its plans to improve the City’s financial health,”
The meeting, which will be held on Gotomeeting.com, is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mr. Skelly said the unusual hour of the meeting, which are normally held at 7 p.m., was because it was the earliest he could schedule.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said that the early hour of the meeting was to keep attendance down.
“There is no transparency here,” he said. “This is to keep the public from attending.”
The action against Ms. Purdy is retaliatory and vengeance on the part of Mr. Skelly, Mr. Skamperle said.
“There is no other purpose,” he said.
At the end of April, Ms. Purdy announced her retirement on June 26.
Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Michael B. Powers said Mr. Skelly is setting the city up for a lawsuit.
“This is retaliation and retribution for Monday’s meeting. The city manager and clerk have all filed workplace violence complaints against Rishe and Skelly, if this resolution passes — the city will be culpable for the damages in a lawsuit,” Mr. Powers wrote in an email to the Times.
The public can attend the meeting by using the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6206741346652374032 or by calling 1-213-929-4212 and entering access code -992-751-490. The link can also be used to pre-register.
This story will be updated.
(2) comments
The Mayor who works for the taxpayers St.Lawrence county top leader.
If you like arrogant bullies, I guess he's ok.
