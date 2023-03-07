CANTON — On Monday, state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley denied a motion made by the city of Ogdensburg to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against its former city manager, mayor and the city itself.
The city’s motion to dismiss stems from an October 2022 lawsuit filed in Supreme Court by Gerald and Tammy Mack’s lawyers, Poissant, Nichols, Grue, Vanier & Babbie P.C., Malone, alleging that former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly made defamatory comments about Mr. Mack after he was charged in relation to the November 2021 tire slashing at the mayor’s home.
On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence. Mr. Skelly was later charged with two counts of providing false written statements to an Ogdensburg detective. He has a trial set for March 15 in Oswegatchie Town Court.
Judge Farley’s ruling stated that amended complaints from the plaintiff settled any reasoning the city had in dismissing the lawsuit and ruled that the “defendants’ dismissal is denied.”
“The judge did not dismiss it based upon the merits of the case and the judge agreed with us and said that the case should go forward,” said attorney Stephen A. Vanier with Poissant, Nichols, Grue, Vanier & Babbie P.C., when reached for comment, “and so at this point we are going forward with this case. We think we can show that what Jellie and Skelly did are actionable and people should not get away with that type of behavior especially when they are in positions of power and government, even local government.”
City Attorney Scott B. Goldie is representing Mr. Jellie, Mr. Skelly and the city against the lawsuit.
The defamation lawsuit states that Mr. Skelly “did make defamatory statements against the plaintiff, Gerald Mack” and that his “false and defamatory statements” appear on WWNY-TV broadcasts and website on or about Nov. 10, 2021.
Mr. Jellie allegedly defamed Mr. Mack by indicating that he “has had multiple episodes of unruly behavior and now culminating in what appears to be a serious act of vandalism and stalking of the City of Ogdensburg,” stated court documents.
The complaint alleges that the city of Ogdensburg is liable for the “acts and omissions committed by the defendants, Stephen Jellie and Jeffrey Skelly, by operation of the law.”
Mr. Mack has sustained economic damages, including legal expenses and lost earnings potential, as a result of “libelous and slanderous” statements made by Mr. Skelly and Mr. Jellie, according to the suit.
Mrs. Mack “has been deprived of the services of her husband and the comfort and happiness of his comfort, consortium, society and companionship,” states the complaint.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.