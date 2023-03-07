Motion to dismiss Macks’ defamation lawsuit denied

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — On Monday, state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley denied a motion made by the city of Ogdensburg to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against its former city manager, mayor and the city itself.

The city’s motion to dismiss stems from an October 2022 lawsuit filed in Supreme Court by Gerald and Tammy Mack’s lawyers, Poissant, Nichols, Grue, Vanier & Babbie P.C., Malone, alleging that former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly made defamatory comments about Mr. Mack after he was charged in relation to the November 2021 tire slashing at the mayor’s home.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.