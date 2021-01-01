OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s new City Court judge, Marcia L. LeMay, was sworn in on Thursday — the last day of 2020 — following her election win earlier in the year.
She secured the election for the City Court judge post with 2,389 votes on Nov. 3, 2020, to Republican candidate Romona A. Breen’s 544 votes.
Ms. LeMay will be taking the seat of previous City Court Judge Gary R. Alford, who stepped down due to statutory age limits.
After graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1988, Ms. LeMay earned her undergraduate degree at St. Lawrence University, Canton, and her law degree from Albany Law School. With 25 years of experience as a trial attorney and administer, an assistant district attorney, a defense attorney, chief public defender, special prosecutor and running her own law firm, Ms. LeMay feels confident she has the skills necessary for the job.
“I have the trial skills necessary to run a courtroom and the administrative experience and skills necessary to keep the court running efficiently,” Ms. LeMay said.
Ms. LeMay plans to focus on Ogdensburg’s drug court and noted she hopes to keep the courts running efficiently, as well as find new ways to increase productivity where she can.
“The city’s court system has a misdemeanor drug court that has been woefully underused, and I’d like to see the drug court be fully functioning again,” she added.
She also noted her excitement to work with Ogdensburg’s second City Court judge, Keith Massey, Jr.
“He was my first choice for part-time judge,” Ms. LeMay said of Mr. Massey. “He has good courtroom experience and appropriate judicial temperament for the job,”
Ms. LeMay officially took office Friday — the first day of the new year.
