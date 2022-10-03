OGDENSBURG — The city’s preliminary 2023 budget shows a $3.5 million deficit.
At a special City Council meeting Monday night, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and Comptroller Angela Gray presented the preliminary budget that totaled $16,108,313 — $589,488 more than last year’s budget — with over 55% of the budget going toward public safety.
“What I’m trying to do with this budget is give council the opportunity early on to look at it,” Mr. Jellie said. “There is near a $3.5 million deficit in our projected revenue and our projected expenses if we simply move the organization where it was right now to 2023.”
Mr. Jellie strongly advised against raising taxes to compensate for the $3.5 million deficit, contending they are close to the state’s tax limit.
“There is no reason that taxes were dramatically cut in this city other than we couldn’t run the risk of the city violating the state constitution,” Mr. Jellie said. “Of course you want to give money back to the people, who doesn’t want to give money back to the people. Who doesn’t want to see taxpayers make more money and provide incentives to businesses but we can’t blow that constitutional tax limit.”
Although the budget did not include any reduction in staff, according to Mr. Jellie, there may have to be staff cuts in order to close the $3.5 million gap.
“We should quit telling people we’re going to maintain the police department, the fire department, and everything else the way it was,” Mr. Jellie said. “These reports tell you it’s not possible. We didn’t change any circumstance to prove them wrong. We didn’t make any more money. In fact, we found a way to make some less.”
The preliminary budget allocates $8,892,918, over 55% of the total budget, to public safety including $4,142,612 to police, $4,197,963 to fire, $33,147 to animal control and $519,196 to code enforcement. No funds were allocated to the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.
“The only way I can see with delivering less paying by way of reductions of the most significant part of the budget which is personnel costs, in particular public safety, is to spend all the fund balance that we have, raise taxes back to the constitutional tax limit and still it won’t be enough,” Mr. Jellie said.
Another increase in the budget came from health insurance which rose 19% from $1,897,162 in 2021 to $2,234,162.
“I believe that depending on the level that council approves for this year, we will not even be eligible for the current health care program that we’re on now in 2024,” the city manager said. “We’ll get through in 2023.”
The preliminary budget, which usually is presented to council in November, was presented a month earlier with the hope that council can come up with ideas on how to fix the $3.5 million deficit.
“I don’t want to get a budget tomorrow with a $3.5 million deficit, I want you to take care some of that as much as you possibly can,” Councilor John A. Rishe told Mr. Jellie.
Mr. Jellie said he has offered proposals in the past, including cutting staff within the police and fire departments, which have all been shot down by council.
On Nov. 1, Mr. Jellie will be presenting a balanced budget to the council. Over the next month, council will be holding five workshops with department heads. Mr. Jellie is resigning from the city manager post Nov. 4.
The final vote on the budget will take place in December.
