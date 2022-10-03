Preliminary Ogdensburg budget has large deficit

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city’s preliminary 2023 budget shows a $3.5 million deficit.

At a special City Council meeting Monday night, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and Comptroller Angela Gray presented the preliminary budget that totaled $16,108,313 — $589,488 more than last year’s budget — with over 55% of the budget going toward public safety.

