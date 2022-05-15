OGDENSBURG — After a two- year absence due to COVID-19, Ogdensburg’s Pro Musica is back and eager to present its annual spring concert on June 1. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church at Ford and Franklin streets in Ogdensburg.
The community choir has been in existence for over 50 years, and this year’s performance will feature a variety of tunes, both traditional and modern songs.
Composed of approximately 25 members ranging in age from teens to senior citizens, Pro Musica is directed by Diana McEntee and accompanied by Jeffrey Hinkle. The eclectic song list will appeal to the young and old alike.
Donations are accepted at the door; $5 is suggested, but any free- will offering would be welcome. The proceeds are used to purchase new music and to donate scholarships to neighboring schools to students for their choral excellence during their high school years.
If you have questions or need further information, contact Viviane Roach at 315-869-6123.
Since this is a time of such turmoil and strife in our world, hopefully our concert will bring a respite from all that while paying homage to those involved in the current crisis. All of us should enjoy an opportunity for healing and sharing of community spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.