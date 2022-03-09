OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, has announced that he will seek a second term in November.
“Over the past several years I have worked hard with local, county, state and federal officials to improve the lives of the people of Ogdensburg,” Mr. Reagen said in a press release. “Over the next eight months, I intend to work hard to earn the right to continue representing the people of our community.”
Mr. Reagen represents District 1, which encompasses Ogdensburg. All 15 Board of Legislators seats are up for election in November.
Mr. Reagen, a long-time aide for State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and retired editor of The Journal and Advance News, points to a number of accomplishments over the past three years, including a recent deal to share the last 1% of sales tax with the city of Ogdensburg following failed sales tax agreement negotiations.
He said Ogdensburg was “scheduled to go over a fiscal cliff” with no deal in place to share the 1% sales tax with the county. He added that he and Legislators David W. Forsyth, R-Lisbon, and Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, helped pass a “compromise agreement that prevented the city from losing an estimated $800,000 to $1.5 million.”
Other accomplishments, he said, include helping save the historic 70,000-square-foot Newell industrial building on Paterson Street as the legislative representative on the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors, “transforming it from a dangerous abandoned eyesore overlooking Ogdensburg’s waterfront into a major industrial asset to help attract new business, new industry and new jobs to the city.”
Mr. Reagen said he “fought to expand the county’s addiction treatment services,” with the planned methadone clinic in Canton; supported efforts to decentralize county services by bringing 20 county social services jobs downtown and eight highway jobs to the new Arnold Road outpost; helped Fort de La Presentation Association obtain the funds needed to access a $1.2 million grant to repair shoreline erosion and upgrade its trail system; and helped restore funding to the IDA to expand its economic development efforts.
As a member of the Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park Committee, he helped raise $50,000 to develop the Kelly Memorial Park, formerly known as Hamilton Park, and personally wrote and helped design four interpretive panels describing Mr. Kelly’s life and impact on the Ogdensburg community.
Mr. Reagen also operates the Sherman Inn, 615 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, with his wife, Donna. The Sherman Inn was formerly Sherman Elementary School where Mr. Reagen attended kindergarten. Their efforts are “breathing new life into the former elementary school (and putting) it on the map as a place for tourists and visitors to stay, earning a 5-star rating,” according to the press release.
Marketing efforts have made the Sherman Inn into a north country tourism destination, according to Mr. Reagen, and the inn was recognized last year with a Traveler’s Choice Award after it was ranked in the top 10% of small inns and hotels in North America based on the reviews written by guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.