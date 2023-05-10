OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg’s tentative assessment roll of $367 million, which is $86 million higher than in 2022, has been filed at City Hall and it includes assessments that have been lowered by GAR Associates following an informal review.
In an update to City Council Monday night, City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie stated that a total of 684 property owners filed informal review applications with GAR Associates, the firm that was contracted to complete a city-wide reassessment.
Of those 684 applications, a total of 471 or 68% had their assessments reduced by GAR Associates. That left 213 homeowners whose assessments were not changed, according to the city manager. Mr. Buharie said that results from the informal review are expected to be sent to property owners sometime next week.
The total tentative assessment value for the city is at $367 million. The 2022 final tax roll stated that the total assessment was valued at $281 million, which means GAR Associate’s reassessment increased the tax rolls by $86 million.
Councilor John A. Rishe again voiced his concern with what appears to be a 28.3% increase in assessments overall.
“I’m still in favor of not accepting the tentative roll,” said Mr. Rishe, who made a motion but did not draw a second that would have forced a vote.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said that the city did not have another $250,000, the amount paid to GAR Associates, to pay for another reassessment in the future.
“I think we should let the process work itself out and maybe we will also be in position to lower taxes and offset it,” said the mayor.
Mr. Rishe contended that even if the city was able to drop its tax rates, the amount homes have increased in assessments they will still get “whacked” with tax increases.
Comptroller Angela M. Gray told councilors that the 2023 tax levy is $4,746,350 and the tax rate was $16.58 per $1,000 of assessed value. If the tax levy was based on the $1.3 million increase in assessments, then the tax rate would be $12.93 per $1,000.
At the current rate, a home assessed for $50,000 would pay $829 in taxes. If the rate dropped to $12.93, the homeowner would then pay $646. However, that does not include any increases from the reassessment that may have taken place.
The tentative assessment roll has been filed in the city assessor’s office where it can be viewed in person until June 13. It can also be viewed on the city’s website at www.ogdensburg.org,
Acting Assessor Stephen Teele will be available to review the roll with residents by appointment only on May 25 from noon to 4 p.m.; May 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.; June 8 from noon to 4 p.m.; and June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Property owners still concerned about their assessments can attend the Board of Assessment Review on Tuesday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at City Hall.
