City files property reval total of $367M

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg’s tentative assessment roll of $367 million, which is $86 million higher than in 2022, has been filed at City Hall and it includes assessments that have been lowered by GAR Associates following an informal review.

In an update to City Council Monday night, City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie stated that a total of 684 property owners filed informal review applications with GAR Associates, the firm that was contracted to complete a city-wide reassessment.

