CANTON — The Frederic Remington Art Museum is hosting its 15th annual Golf Classic fundraiser on Aug. 21, at the St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club in Canton to benefit art education at the Eva Caten Remington Education Center, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
There are men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. Pre-registration fee is $75 per golfer which includes 18 holes captain and crew golf, golf carts, cash prizes, door prizes for everyone, lunch at the turn, and more. There is a limited number of teams so pre-registration is necessary.
To register a team or for more information call the museum at 315-393-2425. Registration payment with check or credit card information and team information can be mailed to the Museum at: FRAM 2020 Golf Tournament, 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Pay online. Download registration form. There are many sponsorship levels. Please consider becoming a sponsor of our fundraising golf tournament.
