OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2020 New York State Juried Art Exhibition will open on Sept. 19. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery & Torrey Family Gallery. However, because of the current need for social distancing, the opening reception will take place online.
The special virtual reception will take place on Sept. 19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In addition to offering a chance for conversation with the artists, the online reception will feature a live performance from the exhibition galleries by experimental sound artists “Claude & Ola.” If you would like to attend the virtual reception, please email Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org for a digital invitation. Everyone is welcome!
For this year’s exhibition, juror Mary Ann Varley of Ottawa, ON selected 46 works to be in the exhibition, including drawings, paintings, photographs, and mixed media works. In her comments, Varley noted that there were several artworks “of outstanding quality, demonstrating exquisite skill and technical merit, especially in painting. These works show maturity of the artist who considers all of the elements of a really fine artwork. Fresh bright watercolour strokes or fine rendering in oil reveal this mastery of technique and expression.” She added: “I was happy to see a work or two which immediately brought a smile. We need this especially this year.”
Many of the works on display will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefit the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The exhibit will have an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org.
The artists in the exhibition are: Martin Arquitt, Ogdensburg; Peter Basta, Carthage; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam; Kasarian Dane, Madrid; Betty Graham, Massena; Barre Hall, Ogdensburg; Sharon Hughto, Dexter; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville; Kathy Kelly, Morristown; Richard Koch, Edwards; Gary Larsen, Edinburg; Ronald Larsen, Canton; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur; Maelea Mercado, Canton; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam; John Morrow, Ogdensburg; Allen Murray, Potsdam; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon; Hahlil Rayme, Norfolk; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg; Linda Toomey, Amherst; Catherine LaPointe Vollmer, Potsdam; and Kenneth N. Wiley, Saranac Lake.
The next opportunity for artists to enter a juried exhibit at the Museum is in the spring, for the 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit. That exhibit is open to any member of the Museum; an artist who is not yet a Museum member may join when they enter their submissions.
