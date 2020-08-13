OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will host Night at the Museum on Aug. 27, , from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum will be open extended hours for guests to take in the museum’s exhibits and enjoy live music in the Eleanor Vilas McNally Courtyard. Admission will be $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Classical guitarist and award-winning photojournalist Gary Walts will provide guests with live music in the Eleanor Vilas McNally Courtyard. Mr. Walts studied guitar locally with Ron Sacci of Watertown and then with world-renowned Christopher Parkening in Master Classes for three consecutive years at Messiah College near Harrisburg, Penn. in the 1980s.
Lionheart Graphics will be set up on the lawn of the museum from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an outdoor open studio. View and shop original artwork, travel posters and stationery. The outdoor open studio will be available for the general public to stop in and view as well as museum guests.
The Wimpy’s Inn food truck is scheduled to park on the museum property for the event. A wonderful addition to live music, guests are welcome to enjoy the music, see the art and partake in this delicious long-standing Ogdensburg tradition.
To comply with state guidelines and keep employees and guests safe, tables in the courtyard will be spaced 6 feet apart, guests are asked to only sit with their immediate party they arrived with, hand sanitizer will be available inside and outside the Museum, masks are required on Museum property at all times.
