OGDENSBURG — This year marks the fifth year of the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s Harvest Moon. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Harvest Moon has been moved online as a virtual party, encouraging friends to Party at Your Own Place and support the event with a donation.
The virtual event, Harvest Moon — Party at Your Own Place is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Make your suggested donation of $50 per person online at tinyurl.com/yxokgazg, call 315-393-2425 to make a credit card payment or make checks payable to the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
Each donation enters you in a drawing for $500. Post your Party at Your Own Place on social media using the hashtag -FRAMHARVESTMOON.
The event includes an online auction full of incredible art and experiences. It can be found online at www.32auctions.com/2020HarvestMoon. Friends will have a full week to battle in a bidding war online until its conclusion at 2 p.m. Sunday. The funds raised from the auction will benefit the general operations of the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg.
