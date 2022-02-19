OGDENSBURG — Spectrum customers will have to travel to Massena or Watertown when the company’s location in Ogdensburg closes in March.
The Spectrum office at 1 Fine St. will be closing March 25, according to Senior Communications Manager Heidi Vandenbrouck with Charter Communications, the company that owns Spectrum.
“Spectrum’s decision to close its store in Ogdensburg was made after careful and thoughtful consideration of all relevant factors, including other payment/service options available to customers. The Ogdensburg store location decision to close was based on the low monthly traffic of Spectrum customers,” Ms. Vandenbrouck said. “While the store is closing, Spectrum has employees from our Tech Ops department there who will continue to work out of the building.”
Customers are being directed to either go to the Massena location at 227 Andrews St. or the Watertown store at 21290 Route 20.
One such customer is Denise A. Horton, who had traveled Wednesday to the Ogdensburg site from Gouverneur to return some equipment. After hearing the news of the closure, Ms. Horton said it will be extremely inconvenient not only for her, but others needing assistance or wanting to pay their bill in person.
“People aren’t going to be able to pay their bills, get help. It’s going to be very inconvenient for a lot of people not only in Ogdensburg but from around the area,” Ms. Horton said.
Ms. Vandenbrouck said that Spectrum has added new customer service features like electronic bill payment and other ways to pay bills via a credit card, check, money order or cash. Customers can also pay bills online at www.spectrum.net, through the My Spectrum App, by phone at 1-855-707-7328, by mail or in person at a Western Union location.
“Spectrum remains committed to providing the best customer service experience for customers in Ogdensburg,” Ms. Vandenbrouck said.
Ms. Horton said that anytime she has dealt with Spectrum on the phone, the experience has been less than satisfactory.
“I can tell you trying to do anything with Spectrum over the phone is insane,” Ms. Horton said.
The closure of the store will affect one employee, according to Ms. Vandenbrouck, who added that the employee will transfer to another location.
Spectrum’s Ogdensburg location is the second business in the city this year to announce a closure. The Walgreens drug store at 908 State St. is slated to close Feb. 28.
