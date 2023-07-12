OGDENSBURG — The names of three candidates have been released by the vacancy committee to fill an opening on City Council and all three will be on the ballot in November’s election.

The recently formed vacancy committee recommended Wednesday evening that City Council select either Robert Edie, Michael Tooley or Michael Weaver to finish out Nichole L. Kennedy’s term on City Council for the rest of the year. Kennedy resigned June 26 and has moved with her family out of the area.

