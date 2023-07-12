OGDENSBURG — The names of three candidates have been released by the vacancy committee to fill an opening on City Council and all three will be on the ballot in November’s election.
The recently formed vacancy committee recommended Wednesday evening that City Council select either Robert Edie, Michael Tooley or Michael Weaver to finish out Nichole L. Kennedy’s term on City Council for the rest of the year. Kennedy resigned June 26 and has moved with her family out of the area.
The three names have been submitted to City Council and each applicant has been notified. City Council will vote to fill the vacancy at its next meeting on July 24.
Edie, Weaver and Tooley are currently running for City Council seats in November’s election. Tooley is running unopposed for mayor. Current Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors John A. Rishe, Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough are not running for reelection after taking office in January 2020.
Edie, a Republican, is a salesman for Gillee’s Auto. This is Edie’s second run for City Council after an unsuccessful bid in the 2021 election.
Weaver, a Democrat, is a retired entrepreneur and former business owner.
Tooley retired in 2022 as the chief fiscal officer for the Diocese of Ogdensburg and is a former member of the Ogdensburg City School District Board of Education.
Also running for the now four uncontested council seats are past councilors Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley, both Democrats.
