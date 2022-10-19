OGDENSBURG — The city has begun accepting bids for contractors to replace the roof at city hall, 330 Ford St.
Historical records indicate that the building was originally the site of the Oswegatchie Town Hall and the Opera House but was destroyed by a fire in 1926. It was rebuilt and opened as Ogdensburg City Hall on Nov. 14, 1930. Since then, the building has seen a few upgrades including a 60-foot flagpole and flag, an elevator and auditorium renovations, as well as a clock and bell.
The city is now looking to replace the roof of the building and is accepting sealed bids to be received by the comptroller.
According to the listing, the work is to be performed under specifications consisting of materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the contract documents.
“The project generally is the removal and disposal of existing roof system and the installation of a new fully adhered EDM roof system as per technical specifications,” the listing says. “The existing roof materials contain asbestos and must be properly removed and disposed of in accordance with all applicable State and Federal rules and regulations.”
Proposals will be received by the comptroller’s office until 2 p.m. Nov. 16 with all proposals being read aloud in the city council chambers.
There will also be a pre-bid walkthrough at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Any interested bidders with questions can meet with city officials in room 8 at city hall.
Any questions regarding the requests for bids can be answered by the city’s Department of Public Works director, Shane Brown, at 315-393-2300 or by email at sbrown@ogdensburg.org.
