Ogdensburg to replace city hall roof

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St., is in need of a new roof. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city has begun accepting bids for contractors to replace the roof at city hall, 330 Ford St.

Historical records indicate that the building was originally the site of the Oswegatchie Town Hall and the Opera House but was destroyed by a fire in 1926. It was rebuilt and opened as Ogdensburg City Hall on Nov. 14, 1930. Since then, the building has seen a few upgrades including a 60-foot flagpole and flag, an elevator and auditorium renovations, as well as a clock and bell.

