OGDENSBURG — The city is looking to have two buildings demolished at the former cheese plant, 30 Main St., after they were damaged by fire earlier this week.
The cause of the Monday evening fire at the abandoned plant is under investigation. The fire damaged two buildings at the facility, which was last operated by TooBro Cheese Company until it closed in 2011. It’s now owned by the city.
Ogdensburg firefighters and a host of neighboring volunteer departments responded to the fire that was contained to two buildings. The facility takes up an entire city block.
Firefighters did not enter the burning buildings because they were vacant and had previously burned in other fires. City Department of Public Works staff used an excavator to help firefighters gain access into the building by tearing down exterior walls.
On Wednesday, the city put out a request for bids for emergency demolition of those two buildings. Bids will be taken until noon July 7 and the awarding of the bid is expected to take place July 12. Bidding documents can be found on the city’s website at ogdensburg.org/bids.aspx.
Once the award has been made, demolition is expected to be complete by Aug. 25, with final grading and seeding being finished by Sept. 15.
