OGDENSBURG — The city is seeking bids from contractors interested in removing and disposing of hazardous and non-hazardous materials that include the silos from the former kosher cheese plant on Main Street.
The former dairy manufacturing plant, 30 Main St., was last operated by TooBro Cheese Company from April 2009 until it closed in 2011. TooBro Cheese Company had leased the property from the city after the municipality took ownership of it in 2008 by tax foreclosure.
The city will collect sealed proposals until 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the city clerk’s office, 330 Ford St. The proposals would be opened and read aloud in the City Council chambers after the deadline, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, the results will be posted on the city’s website by the end of the business day Nov. 16.
Andrea Smith, city director of Planning and Development, said the project involves some asbestos removal at the facility, as well as the removal of all of the tanks and silos that used to house dairy products.
Ms. Smith said the city has worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove toxic and hazardous substances from inside the silos.
“Those types of products are not present any longer,” Ms. Smith said. “Some of the tanks may be totally empty or they may have some residual products in them, but we have been working with the EPA to remove any known toxic and hazardous materials.”
Ms. Smith said that they do not have an estimate as to how much the project will cost. Since it is being funded through the city’s general fund, it may be decided that the project will have to wait if the costs are too high at this time.
“We’re really interested to see the interest from contractors,” Ms. Smith said. “It’s definitely not as straightforward maybe as projects are that we typically put out.”
Bidding and contract documents may be examined and obtained from the city website. Questions should be directed to Jennifer Ashley, Department of Engineering, at 315-393-7900, or via email at jashley@ogdensburg.org.
