Ogdensburg seeking candidates for assistant to the chief of police

The Ogdensburg Police Department, 800 Park St. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city is looking to fill a new position at the Ogdensburg Police Department.

Applications for the position of assistant to the chief of police are being accepted until Sept. 19. The starting salary is $53,456 with fringe benefits.

