Ogdensburg seeking candidates for assistant to the chief of police

OGDENSBURG — The city is looking to fill a new position at the Ogdensburg Police Department.
Applications for the position of assistant to the chief of police are being accepted until Sept. 19. The starting salary is $53,456 with fringe benefits.
According to the city’s ad for the position, minimum qualifications are an associate degree in legal, business or criminal justice and two years of experience in an office setting, law enforcement field or in records management or graduation from high school and four years of experience in those fields.
In order to apply, the city is asking for a civil service application, resume and cover letter and it needs to be dropped off to the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 330 Ford St.
The city is also looking for a new recreation director. Both positions were exempted from the city’s hiring freeze enacted in April.
