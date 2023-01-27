City seeking to raze cheese plant

Firefighters from Ogdensburg, Morristown and Heuvelton battle a fire last June at the former cheese plant at 30 Main St., Ogdensburg. The city of Ogdensburg will be applying for funds to demolish the vacant and deteriorating structures. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Council voted Monday to apply for grant funding that would demolish and redevelop the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.

The resolution authorized Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith to submit an application for up to $2 million through the Round 7 Restore NY Communities Initiative to demolish and redevelop the cheese plant. This project was initially supposed to be on the round 6 application but was taken off in September and substituted with the redevelopment of the former Hackett’s building by Rob Noble.

