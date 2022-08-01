Ogdensburg starts search for fire chief

Ogdensburg firefighters recently train on the department’s new Quint fire truck. Photo provided by Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg has begun the search for a permanent fire chief.

City Manager Stephen P. Jellie had been provisional fire chief since 2020 following the retirement of Michael J. Farrell in January that year. Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stull was appointed acting fire chief in June after a City Council resolution to appoint Mr. Jellie to the position failed earlier that month.

