OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg has begun the search for a permanent fire chief.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie had been provisional fire chief since 2020 following the retirement of Michael J. Farrell in January that year. Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stull was appointed acting fire chief in June after a City Council resolution to appoint Mr. Jellie to the position failed earlier that month.
As of Aug. 1, the city is now accepting applications to hire a permanent fire chief.
According to the position listing, the Ogdensburg Fire Department is “seeking a highly energetic, innovative, and reality-based leader.”
“The successful candidate must possess a unique combination of knowledge, experience, skills and abilities suited for the city’s administrative and operational needs,” the listing says. “This is an exempt, Civil Service position that reports to the city manager.”
The role of fire chief is to administer, plan, organize and supervise the delivery of fire and emergency medical services within the city.
“The fire chief reports directly to the city manager and carries out the policies and directives set forth by the City Council,” the listing says. “It is crucial that the fire chief have experience, knowledge and expertise in a wide variety of operational disciplines with emphasis on emergency medical services and emergency management.”
The listing also includes minimum education and experience qualifications as well as certification requirements.
The listing noted that although full-time paid experience is preferred, volunteer experience will be allowed.
“Volunteer experience will be allowed to be substituted for paid work experience as long as the volunteer experience is equivalent in nature to the paid work experience required for the position,” the listing says. “Equivalent volunteer service shall be defined as actual time spent in emergency medical services training, attending official departmental functions.”
In order to be permanently appointed, the successful applicant will need to take a Civil Service exam and score among the top three of the interested candidates.
The successful applicant will receive a yearly salary of $85,000 to $94,000, based upon experience.
The listing and application process can be found on the city’s website at wdt.me/FireChief.
