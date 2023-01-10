OGDENSBURG — The City Council is looking to alternative methods of replacing the city hall roof that will fit in the adopted 2023 budget.
Ogdensburg City Hall was rebuilt and opened in 1930 after being destroyed by a fire in 1926. Since then, the city hall has seen a few upgrades to the building including a 60-foot flagpole and flag, an elevator and auditorium renovations, and a clock and bell but is in need of a new roof.
In October, the city began accepting bids for contractors to replace the City Hall roof and has since received five bids.
“I know this has been talked about for the last several years, the city hall is in need of a new roof,” said Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith. “The roof on the city hall dates back to 1997, the best that our records can tell.”
Since the council voted to not include any capital projects in the adopted 2023 budget, Ms. Smith provided alternative solutions to the council that would fit within their budget.
“We did not include any capital projects in the 2023 budget,” said Ms. Smith. “This project includes two alternates, alternate one is to replace ventilators and alternates number two is to replace the sky light.”
Ms. Smith stated that it is the recommendation of staff and the city’s engineers to go forward with both alternatives which would cost $396,220 from the lowest bidder, Titan Roofing, Inc.
“In terms of the financing, what we can do is look at bringing a resolution that would loop this in with the band council has already authorized this with REDI,” said Ms. Smith. “That would be the most efficient way to fund this project at this time and it would reduce the costs with financing.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle supported Ms. Smith’s recommendation and also suggested looking into grant funding through the USDA Rural Development.
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher said he would rather find funding through a grant program rather than through REDI.
“I think the best funding source, because it’s typically considered a maintenance project and that disqualifies it from a number of sources, would be USDA Rural Development, through their community facilities program,” said Ms. Smith. “So, I will look at that.”
Ms. Smith noted she would continue to look into funding sources and present them at the next city council meeting.
