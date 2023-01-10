Headery

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The City Council is looking to alternative methods of replacing the city hall roof that will fit in the adopted 2023 budget.

Ogdensburg City Hall was rebuilt and opened in 1930 after being destroyed by a fire in 1926. Since then, the city hall has seen a few upgrades to the building including a 60-foot flagpole and flag, an elevator and auditorium renovations, and a clock and bell but is in need of a new roof.

