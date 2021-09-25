OGDENSBURG — Small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the city of Ogdensburg that have seen a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic are being polled as city officials consider how American Rescue Plan Act funding will be distributed.
The city is expected to receive $1,070,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal pandemic relief package signed into law in March, targeting negative impacts on public health and the economy.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that the city has received $535,000 this year and will receive the other half in 2022.
City officials have decided to poll small businesses and nonprofits to gauge how much of the funding will be needed and report back to th City Council in October. They are being asked to submit a letter of interest to City Hall.
“So ultimately the letter of interest is for us to gauge the number and magnitude of assistance the small businesses and nonprofits, charitable organizations in the city are looking for,” Mr. Jellie said. “We want to make sure that everybody that needs assistance rebounding from the negative financial effects of COVID-19 are able to reap the benefits of this.”
The funding can also be used for infrastructure projects within the city as well as for assisting individuals impacted by COVID-19. The city is expected to use approximately $100,000 of the funding to reimburse itself for lost fees and revenues.
Mr. Jellie said that helping small businesses and nonprofit and charitable organizations is the first step of the city needs to take to disburse the funds.
Letters of interest can be downloaded at ogdensburg.org and mailed to City Hall, Att: Deputy City Clerk, 330 Ford St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Letters must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to be included. They can also be emailed to bkelso@ogdensburg.org or faxed to 315-393-1136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.