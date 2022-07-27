OGDENSBURG — As the Ogdensburg Fire Department adapts to its new Quint ladder fire truck, the one it’s replacing is currently being sold on an online auction site.
The 1994 E-ONE Cyclone 100’ Quint fire truck was listed on Municibid on July 19. Bidding is open to the public until 4 p.m. Aug. 4.
The listing states that the fire truck has served the city of Ogdensburg for 27 years and has been tested annually since 1994.
“This vehicle was utilized as the Ogdensburg Fire Department’s front line aerial apparatus before being replaced by a new single axle 75’ Quint on July 1, 2022,” the listing states. “This vehicle has served the city of Ogdensburg well for the past 27 years, but its limited maneuverability on some of the city’s narrower streets and alleyways has kept us from utilizing this vehicle to its full potential.”
According to the fire truck listing, the truck has 28,189 miles on it and features a 1250 GPM Hale midship pump, 270-gallon water tank, 30-gallon foam tank, four-door aluminum cab with 5-SCBA seats, a Detroit 8V-92TA 450hp engine, and Allison HT-740 automatic transmission.
A mobile radio, 4-Streamlight rechargeable flashlights with Chargers, two 12-inch roof ladders, one 16-inch roof ladder, one 14-inch combination ladder, one 24-inch extension ladder, one 35-inch extension ladder, and one Onan 6000 Watt onboard generator are included with the fire truck.
Attached to the listing on Municibid includes a list of issues that were noted during the 2022 testing of the fire truck.
“The Quint has been used on several occasions since the February 2022 testing, including a high rise fire on March 8, 2022, where several residents were rescued from the 6th and 7th floor windows utilizing the 100’ Aerial,” the listing noted. The March 8 fire refers to the Riverview Towers blaze that caused the evacuation and relocation of over 80 residents.
All proceeds from the auction will go toward the Ogdensburg Fire Department. Funds can be used to buy new water hoses, another vehicle, helmets, and other essentials that the fire district needs to fight fires and save the lives of those in dire situations.
