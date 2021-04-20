OGDENSBURG — Twenty surplus, city-owned parcels of land will go up for sale next month — when the city plans to hold a public auction.
The 20 parcels are all vacant lots and range in size from 25 feet by 46 feet as the smallest residential plot to more than an acre of buildable land in the city’s Business District as one of the largest plots. The auction is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, and will be held in person at City Hall in council chambers. There will be no virtual attendance.
The auction, according to a news release from Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development for the city, is part of the city’s “continued effort to get properties back into productive use to improve neighborhoods across the community.”
Last week, City Council passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to hold the public auction. City Council members unanimously passed the resolution during their April 12 meeting.
The 20 properties range in minimum sale price from $500 as the lowest price to $3,500 as the highest minimum price.
The available properties up for auction are as follows: 424 Grant St.; 426 Champlain St.; 207 Adams Ave.; 315 Madison Ave.; buildable lot on New York Avenue; buildable lot on Plover Hill Avenue; 323 Proctor Lane; 325 Proctor Lane; 24 Rensselaer Ave.; 308 Lake St.; 1004 Clark St.; 914 Greene St.; 12 Mill St.; 18-20 Mill St.; and an unspecified plot also on Mill Street.
In addition: two unspecified plots of Brown Street; unspecified plot on Adams Avenue; unspecified plot on Dearborn Street; and an unspecified plot on Hayward Street. The Dearborn and Hayward properties are both considered “paper streets,” which is a term used by the city to designate a city-owned right-of-way that exists on the municipality’s zoning maps, but was never fully developed.
Those interested in attending the public auction are encouraged to pre-register with the city Department of Planning and Development by calling 315-393-7150 in advance, although registration the day of the event will be permitted.
The city will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the auction and face coverings will be required for all those attending.
Even though there will be no virtual attendance, in keeping with past practice, for bidders who are unable to attend in person, vote by a proxy bidder will be permitted — a person appointed to represent the buyer in the bidding process when the buyer can’t physically attend a property auction.
If a proxy bidder is necessary, a form to appoint a bidder must be completed by 4 p.m. Monday, May 3. Proxy bidder forms are available upon request in the city Planning Department or by contacting Ms. Smith at asmith@ogdensburg.org.
