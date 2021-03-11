OGDENSBURG — In line with its plan to share and consolidate services as a cost-saving measure, the city is looking to do just that with the Development Authority of the North Country.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie is looking to negotiate with DANC to create what he calls an intermunicipal agreement for management and operational support of the city’s water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant. Mr. Jellie sent a letter to DANC Executive Director Carl E. Farone Jr. requesting the development authority provide a written response to the city’s request to explore the potential agreement.
“It is my sincere belief that a partnership between our entities will significantly reduce costs for services, create efficiencies in work effort and remove redundancy,” the letter from Mr. Jellie dated March 1 reads.
Laurie A. Marr, director of communications and public affairs for DANC, confirmed Thursday that the development authority received the request from Mr. Jellie and will review it at its March 25 Board of Directors meeting.
“(DANC) works with municipal partners across the region and provides a variety of services if requested,” Mr. Farone said in an email statement Thursday. “The Board of Directors will review this request and determine how it wants to proceed.”
DANC, according to Mr. Jellie, currently provides the city with a host of services, including the management and administration of the wastewater treatment plant and support services for the water treatment plant. Mr. Jellie said it “simply makes sense” for the city to determine if “total services” can be provided by DANC in a more economical manner.
Mr. Jellie also provided Mr. Farone with a three-page statement of work, which, in addition to management and operational support of the treatment plants, asked DANC to support the city with GIS hosting — geographic information system — as well as engineering support and studies.
Next year, the city will begin repaying a $39 million bond currently in place to finance the upgrades and improvement to its wastewater treatment plant. The city will pay $1.4 million per year for 30 years, according to Mr. Jellie.
“When added to the existing annual expenses of operating the WWTP, the rates for sewer service could increase significantly on all users,” Mr. Jellie said in an email Wednesday. “Therefore we must explore every opportunity to reduce operating costs.”
In recent weeks, the city has ramped up its efforts to share services with other governmental agencies. In addition to DANC, the city is looking to share a number of services with St. Lawrence County.
Mr. Jellie’s multi-pronged shared services plan with St. Lawrence County was met with criticism recently as one prong of the plan called for the consolidation of city police and the county sheriff’s office, an idea that drew much backlash.
On Sept. 9, 2019, City Council unanimously voted during its meeting to award a construction contract to Jett Industries Inc. of Colliersville, Otsego County, for the $35.9 million Wastewater Treatment Plant Capital Improvement Project.
Jett Industries bid $41.2 million for the project, beating out a $41.5 million bid from Perras Excavating of Massena and a $46 million bid from D.A. Collins Construction of Wilton.
In addition, the city may be facing a similar capital improvement project for its water treatment plant that could cost about $30 million, according to Mr. Jellie.
“DANC continues to build capacity and capability in the areas of water and wastewater management, and they currently serve many north country communities in this regard,” Mr. Jellie said. “Ogdensburg looks forward to their continued partnership and the potential to expand it.”
