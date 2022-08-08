OGDENSBURG — A short Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night saw two of three resolutions approved.
In the first of the three resolutions, council voted to approve the sale of surplus properties following an auction on Aug. 2. The two properties are 426 Champlain St., sold for $500, and 930 Franklin St., sold for $6,500.
The auction featured 15 surplus properties that were approved by the city council at an earlier meeting in July.
“We held an auction on 15 properties but those were the only two that were sold,” said Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development. “We’re reviewing the strategies on the other 13 properties and are hoping to bring action items for those at the Aug. 22 meeting.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
The second resolution moved forward with a Restore NY application for the demolition and site improvements of two properties, including the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
“We’re looking at demolition and site improvements under the Restore NY grant,” Ms. Smith said. “The second property is 1223 Pickering St. which is presently owned by the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.”
Ms. Smith explained that there is a proposal to purchase the property from the rescue squad and convert the former retail space back into retail, which is an eligible use through Restore NY.
“Both of those are being considered and we would accept public comment on both of those,” Ms. Smith said. “The city has the ability to submit one standard project for up to $2 million and one special project which is up to $10 million. We can submit up to two applications, one in either category or just one in either category.”
The last resolution involved the sale of a 27-year-old fire truck that was recently posted online for auction. The 1994 E-ONE Cyclone 100 Quint fire truck was listed on Municibid on July 19 and concluded on Aug. 4 with the highest bid at $7,100.
“There were several other bids, but that was the highest it ultimately got to,” said City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. “We also asked the St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director to send this around to every fire department in the county and surrounding counties. I think this is likely as good as it gets.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said the city should utilize the fire truck if needed and that the bid seemed too low.
“I don’t know where you’re getting your information from and as far as the number being low, we put it out for bid,” Mr. Jellie said. “We auctioned it for a lot less value than perceived. It’s sitting outside now and it’ll sit outside for a winter and become worthless.”
According to council rules, the resolution did not receive enough votes to pass, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor John A. Rishe voting in favor and Councilor Kennedy voting against it. Councilors Daniel E. Skamperle, Michael B. Powers and William B. Dillabough were absent from the meeting.
