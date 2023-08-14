Ogdensburg sells 2 more properties to land bank

The logo of the Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation.

OGDENSBURG — Two more city-owned properties have been sold to the Ogdensburg Land Bank.

Following a public hearing Monday night, the City Council sold 809 Mechanic St. and 801 Caroline St. to the land bank for $1, plus any attorney and filing fees. Both properties were acquired by the city following property tax sale foreclosure proceedings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.