OGDENSBURG — Two more city-owned properties have been sold to the Ogdensburg Land Bank.
Following a public hearing Monday night, the City Council sold 809 Mechanic St. and 801 Caroline St. to the land bank for $1, plus any attorney and filing fees. Both properties were acquired by the city following property tax sale foreclosure proceedings.
“City staff has reviewed the list of parcels and find no conflict with the proposed sale, having no infrastructure, or known easements of public benefit. Sale of these City properties promotes the return of surplus property to the taxable roll for the greater public benefit in keeping with comprehensive planning goals and the New York State Land Bank Act,” stated the ordinance.
In July, the city sold another three properties — 1105 Knox St., 1010 South Water St. and 521 Rensselaer Ave. — to the land bank which was formed in 2018 and has a mission to facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax delinquent properties in the City of Ogdensburg to productive tax-paying use to stabilize neighborhoods, improve the quality of life, and strengthen the local economy.
“The Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation has developed a strategy to address vacant and abandoned properties that present a danger to the health and safety of local residents, and discourage further investment in the community,” stated the ordinance.
In other City Council business, Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith was authorized to sign an agreement with Cyncon Equipment to purchase a 2023 Model LR50 Litter Vacuum Vehicle at a cost of $89,805. Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) funds from the state would be used to purchase the vehicle.
Also, a change order was authorized to the contract with Paradigm Environmental Services for environmental consulting services in regards to 30 Main St., the former cheese plant.
The initial contract was not to exceed $29,500. However, the city wanted to revise the contract to include tank/silo sampling and analysis at a cost of $46,500 for a total contract of $75,900. A total of 90% of the expenditures are expected to be reimbursed by an Environmental Site Assessment grant from the New York State Department of State.
