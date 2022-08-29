OGDENSBURG — The city has scheduled two special meetings for the fall to discuss next year’s preliminary general fund budget.
The 2023 general fund budget will be proposed by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie under his contract buyout agreement that comes with his resignation on Nov. 30.
The first of the two meetings will be held on Oct. 3 and will feature a presentation of a budget draft.
On Nov. 1, the City Council will meet again to vote on the draft and set a public hearing date for the budget.
Both of the meetings are open to the public. The agendas can be found on the city website at www.ogdensburg.org.
