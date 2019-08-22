OGDENSBURG — Three bids were received for the city’s estimated $34,891,700 million wastewater treatment facility makeover. The apparent lowest bid came in $6.2 million over budget.
The $41.2 million bid from Jett Industries Inc., of Colliersville beat out a $41.5 million bid from Perras Excavating of Massena and a $46 million bid from D.A. Collins Construction of Wilton.
“The City’s consulting engineers, EDR, and technical assistance consultant, Carrie Tuttle of the Development Authority of the North Country, are still analyzing the bids,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said in an email to the Watertown Daily Times.
The engineers are also looking at the possibility of removing some of the alternative items listed in the bid.
The alternatives include mainly work on pump stations throughout the system and range from a total cost of $5.4 million from Jett Industries, $3.4 million from Perras Excavation and $3.1 million from D.A. Collins.
“So just because the apparent low bid is $6 plus million higher than the project estimate does not mean that the bid award will be that high a number,” Ms. Purdy said. “The City is working at this on several angles, and will have a report for Council’s Sept. 9 meeting.”
Ms. Purdy said that several other communities in Northern New York have gone through similar experiences with bid results being much higher than anticipated.
“EDR has told us that, in reviewing Jett Industries’ submitted bid with Jett Industries officials, EDR was told that the Project Labor Agreement is helpful to them in creating labor cost efficiencies,” Ms. Purdy said.
Ogdensburg has no choice but to modernize its wastewater treatment plant and has been under state Department of Environmental Conservation order to do so for the past several years.
The current plant can process 6.5 million gallons per day and services residential, commercial and industrial users within and adjacent to the Ogdensburg city limits. Constructed in 1965, the plant was partially updated most recently in 1978.
