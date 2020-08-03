OGDENSBURG — Sept. 4, is the last date that the August Ogdensburg sewer rates can be paid without penalty. After Sept. 4, a 10% penalty will be added.
Bills have been mailed and should be presented when making payment.
Failure to receive a bill does not entitle the customer to the net rate.
City of Ogdensburg taxes and utility bills can be paid on the Internet, by going to ogdensburg.org. Past and current bills can be paid this way, by credit card, debit card or e-check. There are service charges applied.
Contact the Comptroller’s office at 315-393-1860 with questions.
