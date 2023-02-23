Ogdensburg to pay $4.1M for shoreline work

Construction crews install steel sheet piling Wednesday at Morissette Park in Ogdensburg. Due to the increased cost of labor and supplies, the Resiliency and Economic Development project is now at $12.5 million. Ogdensburg city councillors have decided to bond $4.1 million for the project, which is the city’s cost share of the REDI grant. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city’s cost share of a now $12.5 million shoreline resiliency project has grown from just $400,000 to $4.1 million.

The state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative was meant to assist river communities by providing funding for projects to protect them from high water levels like those that stressed the shore in 2019.

