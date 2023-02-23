OGDENSBURG — The city’s cost share of a now $12.5 million shoreline resiliency project has grown from just $400,000 to $4.1 million.
The state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative was meant to assist river communities by providing funding for projects to protect them from high water levels like those that stressed the shore in 2019.
Ogdensburg, like many river communities, received funding through REDI, which was implemented by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2019 after flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River caused massive damage to many communities. The program focused on projects aimed at increasing the resilience of shoreline communities by strengthening infrastructure and promoting economic development.
Back in 2020, Ogdensburg’s original REDI project was at $8 million. Work was to be completed along the shoreline and the elevation of Morissette Park was to be increased to prevent high water from causing damage.
Gone is the community-built Kids Kingdom. At the time, there was no plan for a replacement to be part of the project. However, it was later added to the project and will now be located behind the city marina and closer to the Dobisky Center.
The newly created pickeball courts and tennis courts would be elevated and restored.
The boardwalk behind the Dobisky Center would be elevated and the shoreline protected.
The project along the shoreline of the Greenbelt Park system has grown to $12.5 million and the city’s share has grown with it.
In December 2021, the project cost was increased by $1.3 million. Last February, another $1.9 million was added. An increase in labor costs as well as a hike in materials and supplies expenses account for some of the additional costs, according to city officials.
Then in November, a $1.3 million change order approved by City Council in a 4-3 vote brought the total project cost to $12.5 million. Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher, Councilor William B. Dillabough and Councilor John A. Rishe voted against the change order, while councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor.
Originally, the city’s share of the $8 million project was $400,000. It’s now at $4.1 million. In mid-February, City Council approved bonding for the city’s share.
“We have committed to the work, the work is underway. Council has previously on three separate occasions approved financing for this,” Comptroller Angela Gray told councilors in an update, adding that in November 2020 a bond anticipation note was issued for $415,000 which represented the city’s 5% match for the REDI project.
“Since then, change in costs, change in scope, contracts are in,” MS. Gray said. “The total financing outside of that initial 5% match is $4,188,027. So again these have all been authorized. The resolution that you have for council action tonight (Feb. 13) brings all this full circle.”
Mr. Fisher and Mr. Dillabough were the lone no votes. However, Mr. Rishe said he wanted to vote no but chose to vote yes to move the project toward completion.
The most recent change order in November would replace corroded sheet pile along the St. Lawrence River edge of the city’s boardwalk. The new sheet pile needed to be done, according to representatives from Ramboll Engineering, before the other aspects of the project could be completed. The boardwalk was going to be raised 2 feet and other improvements would be made to allow for large boat docking on the outer edge.
“There are signs of corrosion on the sheets that’s significant, below the low water line,” Stephen D. Delano with Ramboll told councilors at the meeting in November. “It’s significant and it’s pretty consistent along the riverfront segment of the wall. The bottom line is we’ve concluded that the corrosion on those sheets is significant enough, it’s even rusted through in places, that we’re not comfortable proceeding with the original design concept.”
In the vote in February, Mr. Fisher was adamantly against bonding for the $4.1 million for the city’s share mainly due to this aspect of the project, for which he believed a diver needed to be sent into the water to inspect the corroded sheet pile. He had previously voted no on that change order.
“They should have put a diver in the water. They should be sued,” Mr. Fisher said, and when discussion began, he added “save it for executive session.”
