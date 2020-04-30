OGDENSBURG — A little more than 20 minutes after Ogdensburg City Council’s Thursday special meeting was set to begin, it was shut down. Too many people wanted to attend.
The Gotomeeting.com platform the city was using has a limit of 150.
City Clerk Cathy Jock said the app had reached its limit before she had even logged on.
City Councilor Steven M. Fisher was in contact with Councilor John Rishe and Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly who were unable to access the meeting.
“You are going to have to delete some people,” Mr. Fisher said.
Historically, Ogdensburg City Council meetings draw a handful of spectators, although budget hearings and controversial pieces of legislation, like last year’s attempt to change the charter concerning the City Manager’s position, can fill the Council Chamber Auditorium, which seats 175.
Councilors Michael B. Powers and Nichole L. Kennedy said the meeting could not go forward if people were barred from attending.
Former City Councilor David Price held a note up to his camera that stated “Postpone, you can’t ‘Delete’ citizens! We have rights!”
City Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was also, apparently, unable to access the meeting.
At issue was a resolution to be considered that calls for the elimination of several positions on the city payroll, including four police officers and four firefighters.
The resolution became public Tuesday afternoon with the notice for the special meeting and almost immediately galvanized opposition.
On Wednesday afternoon, a car parade of protestors snaked through the city to show support for first responders. A Facebook page called “Support Ogdensburg’s First Responders!” grew to 1,300 members overnight.
On Thursday afternoon, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua sent a letter to Mr. Skelly saying he shouldn’t reduce the police force while the region deals with the global coronavirus pandemic.
County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe also sent a message saying that the Ogdensburg Police Department was an important part of the county’s effort to control illegal drugs.
Ms. Jock said the city was using a free version of the Gotomeeting.com video conferencing app and could not expand the participation limit without contacting a company representative.
“I will take the necessary steps to request to increase our capacity tomorrow (Friday). I will then reach out to all members of council to establish a new date for this meeting,” Ms. Jock said just before the meeting ended.
