OGDENSBURG — Councilors on Wednesday night expressed agreement with a plan to extend the current conditions of the sales tax distribution agreement with St. Lawrence County during a special meeting.
“Tonight, what we have in front of us is the culmination of a lot of hard work by members of the City Council here, myself and the county Legislative Board to put together a sales tax distribution agreement,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said.
The agreement, Mr. Jellie said, was sent to council by Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon.
The agreement needs at least some state oversight, Mr. Jellie said, from the state Office of Tax and Finance, and perhaps others in the state Comptroller’s Office before it can go into effect.
The agreement also needs to go before the county’s Finance Committee and the full county Board of Legislators.
The agreement calls for the continuation of the current scheme for three years.
During the first year of the agreement, the city and the county will continue to seek a new agreement for the remaining seven years of what was supposed to be a 10-year deal.
The agreement deals with the final 1 cent of the 8 cents of sales tax applied to purchases in St. Lawrence County.
The city receives 6.44% of the extra 1%, while the remaining towns and villages split 10%. The county retains 83.6% of the extra 1%.
“I think this is an important move not only for the city and the county, but the towns and villages too, to have this three year extension will bring a lot of stability during a very difficult time,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said. “I want to thank the county for bringing it forward and I hope they stay true.”
“I really hope we can watch the ink dry on this in the short term and I believe we’ve got a lot of other projects we can partner up with that will aid the city and the county as a whole,” Councilor Steven M. Fisher said.
All councilors said they approved of the agreement, but no formal vote was taken.
The county Finance Committee is next in line to consider the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.