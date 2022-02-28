OGDENSBURG — A brief standoff led to the arrest of an Ogdensburg man on outstanding warrants and other charges, according to Ogdensburg police.
Michael J. Larock, 34, Ogdensburg, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest by city police. He was wanted on four warrants including one warrant for menacing a police officer.
The charges stem from a brief stand off at 2:50 p.m. after city police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Highways 68 and 37 in the city. During the stop an occupant of the vehicle, Mr. Larock, became combative and obstructive, failed to obey commands and threatened officers with weapons, according to city police.
Mr. Larock was eventually taken into custody, according to Police Chief Mark T. Kearns.
“Ultimately we were able to have a peaceful surrender from the individual and brought him up to Claxton-Hepburn for precautionary medical treatment,” said Chief Kearns.
City police were assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, sheriff’s deputies, state police and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
