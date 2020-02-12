OGDENSBURG — Laura Pearson, executive director of the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, presented a video to City Council on Monday night that was used as an entry for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover.
Home Town Takeover is a spinoff of the network’s popular Home Town with Ben and Erin Napier.
The Napiers are looking for towns to make over after successfully revitalizing their hometown of Laurel, Miss.
Applicants must meet certain criteria, including having a population of fewer than 40,000 residents, containing buildings with outstanding architecture that would benefit from revitalization, and having a Main Street area that is in desperate need of a makeover.
“I was so glad to send that off and have that off my desk,” Ms. Pearson said of the five-minute video that was produced in less than a week’s time.
The video features a rally on City Hall steps, drone shots of the city, shots of downtown and features many of the historic houses and buildings of the Maple City.
The video, narrated by Ray Babowicz and shot by Chip Bracy, includes interviews with Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, City Historian Julie Madlin and Ms. Pearson.
HGTV reports that it has finished taking submissions and all are under review. It is not clear when the winner will be announced, but the show is expected to air in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.