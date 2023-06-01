OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg will be holding a public auction of 22 city-owned surplus properties at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at City Hall, 330 Ford St.
Among the 22 properties is 420 Lafayette St., the former location of St. Joseph’s Home that was torn down.
That lot was originally slated to have a recommended sale price of $25,000 but was decreased to $10,000 by City Council on May 22 following a request from neighboring homeowners.
The following are remaining parcels that will be for sale:
— 12 Mill St., 20 feet by 80 feet, $500;
— 18-20 Mill St., two 40 feet by 80 feet lots, $1,500;
— Plover Hill Avenue, 124 feet by 80 feet, $2,500;
— 618 Lake St., 85 feet by 157 feet, $3,500;
— 935 State St., condemned property that will require a certificate of occupancy for occupancy (COO), $8,500;
— 1907 Jay St., condemned from fire, a COO, $8,500;
— 801 Washington St., half of duplex, 2018 last recorded rental inspection, $6,000;
— 7 Brown St., vacant property along with two other vacant lots on Brown Street, $4,000;
— 1419 Ford St., 40 feet by 125 feet, duplex and a COO will be required for occupancy, $10,500;
— 712 Morris St., 40 feet by 150 feet, COO is required for occupancy, $10,500;
— 615 Ford Ave., 55 feet by 150 feet, a COO is required for occupancy, $15,000;
— 5 West South St., 37 feet by 45 feet, a COO is required for occupancy, $12,500;
– 521 Rensselaer Ave., demolition is required, lot size is .19 of an acre, $2,500;
— 530 Rensselaer Ave., 30 feet by 120 feet, a COO is required for occupancy, $12,000;
— 1105 Knox St., 44 feet by 100 feet, a COO is required, $8,500;
— 1010 South Water St., 49 feet by 75 feet, a COO is required for occupancy, $10,000;
— 624 Irvin St., 44 feet by 98 feet, $3,500; and
— 504 Irvin St., 88 feet by 179 feet, $7,500.
The last public auction was held on March 2. A total of seven properties were sold from that auction.
