OGDENSBURG — Voya Financial, Inc., a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, has announced that Angela Weston and Karen Mathews, teachers at Grant C. Madill Elementary School in Ogdensburg, have received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition.
Since 1996, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has awarded more than $5 million to help the nation’s educators turn innovative teaching ideas into reality.
Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya Financial awards grants to K-12 educators nationwide to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects and their ability to positively influence the children they teach.
“For more than two decades, we have been committed to making a difference in the community by investing in the future of education and providing opportunity for educators to innovate,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets.
“Though every year we celebrate the Unsung Heroes whose ideas in the classroom will better prepare our nation’s children for a rapidly changing workforce, this year is unique. Educators like Angela and Karen have had to be particularly innovative, and will continue to be, as they find new and creative ways to reach their students to help keep them engaged and learning during challenging times. It is instances like these that make us proud to support America’s educators as they go above and beyond to prepare their leaders of tomorrow for successful futures,” she said.
Weston’s and Mathews’ innovative teaching idea, “Innovations Lab,” focuses on gaining a deep understanding of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) standards through project-based learning. They will make innovative labs by stocking their current science lab and individual classrooms with educational tools that are related to 3D printing, robotics, coding, virtual and augmented reality, electronics and circuitry, and/or engineering and design.
The goal is to provide 300-plus students the opportunities for hands-on learning experiences that will prepare them for future STEM careers. The Voya grant will provide the funding for them to purchase the tools that will enable the students to explore and learn the core technologies that matter most for business as they progress through their educational experience.
Where necessary, some programs will need to be adjusted for distance learning or will have to be recalibrated for implementation based on social distancing requirements.
Selected from a group of applicants from across the country, Weston and Mathews are among only 50 winners across the country who will receive this award to help fund and bring their program to life. In addition, they will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
To learn more about this year’s winning projects, as well as those from previous years, visit the Unsung Heroes website (unsungheroes.com). Applications for the 2021 Voya Unsung Heroes awards are currently being accepted through the website until April 30, 2021.
Unsung Heroes is part of Voya Foundation’s signature program, Voya Teacher Voices. Voya Teacher Voices focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving accomplishments, providing training opportunities and offering financial support to achieve their goals.
