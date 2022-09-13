OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council has decided to resubmit another Downtown Revitalize Initiative application just 11 days before the application deadline.
The DRI carries a $10 million state award for each of New York’s 10 economic development regions. The city has applied all five previous rounds. Past winners in the DRI competition in the north country region are Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake and Potsdam. Massena and Tupper Lake were both awarded in last year’s fifth round, which made two $10 million awards available to each region following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sixth round of applications will be reviewed after the Sept. 23 deadline by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, which nominates municipalities to be forwarded to the state selection team based on the potential for transformation.
“It requires that you have significant community and political support for a concentrated downtown area,” Andrea L. Smith, Ogdensburg’s planning and development director, told council members Monday night. “The area that you see in front of you on the map is roughly the same area we have applied for in the five rounds previous with minor additions and deletions.”
The area targeted in the DRI encompasses the city’s historic downtown on Ford Street between Franklin Street and the downtown mall; the Marina District, which expands as far west as the former Diamond National site and as far east as the former Augsbury tank farm site; and the former Newell’s manufacturing facility on Paterson Street.
“All of the applications that have been funded have projects that are truly shovel-ready projects and have advanced very quickly following the award of DRI funding,” Ms. Smith said. “In our last application we submitted 11 projects including solely municipal projects like the regional recreational facility and improvements to the downtown mall parking area, to private projects like the brewery on 17 Main St. and an entertainment venue.”
Ms. Smith said none of the projects submitted have moved forward. The brewery is the closest, but the project has yet to begin.
“Ultimately, we can retool the application and update it and resubmit in compliance with the deadline,” Ms. Smith said. “But we need to hear it from council and we need to hear tonight whether you’re in agreement with this particular boundary or whether that boundary should be changed in any way.”
Councilor John A. Rishe suggested that the Augsbury tank farm site be removed from the application if there is not anything proposed for development there.
“If there isn’t a project there, it would make (the application footprint) more concentrated,” Mr. Rishe said. “Likewise, if there isn’t a project at Diamond, maybe this grant application will help mount with that, but if they aren’t going to participate that would make it more concentrated if that wasn’t included.”
He also proposed removing the regional recreation facility from the application.
“Our feedback from the application was that it was favorable, but obviously we didn’t get funded,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said. “So I think Andrea and I are trying to analyze when we make the presentation, what’s gotten better. The answer is nothing — in fact, we sort of backslide on some things.”
Mr. Jellie added that he doesn’t think the projects are competitive right now in the grant program.
“We’re trying to parlay to council to put our effort in where we think our best chances are for funding,” Mr. Jellie said. “We don’t think our effort is going to gain any fruit. ‘Putting your hand in every bucket and hope you grab something’ philosophy is not going to award us grants.”
Mr. Rishe disagreed with Mr. Jellie’s statement, telling him the city needs to be more positive than that.
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher agreed with Mr. Rishe, saying he feels the city should keep applying for the DRI.
Council unanimously agreed to resubmit the application with Mr. Rishe requesting Ms. Smith edit the boundaries, “to the best of your abilities, to the most concise areas with the most private projects that bring us the most money and opportunities.”
