Ogdensburg decides to apply for DRI as deadline nears

The Seaway Festival parade passes by Ogdensburg City Hall in 2021 as it travels down Ford Street, a historic corridor the city plans to include in its application for the sixth round of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council has decided to resubmit another Downtown Revitalize Initiative application just 11 days before the application deadline.

The DRI carries a $10 million state award for each of New York’s 10 economic development regions. The city has applied all five previous rounds. Past winners in the DRI competition in the north country region are Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake and Potsdam. Massena and Tupper Lake were both awarded in last year’s fifth round, which made two $10 million awards available to each region following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

